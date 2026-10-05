Decentralization empowers grassroots execution, accelerates civic infrastructure

Ba Tieng Canal in An Lac Ward is currently undergoing renovations combined with road expansion works (Photo: SGGP/Hoang Kim)

During this year’s rainy season, residents living around the Ba Tieng Canal area in An Lac Ward no longer have to endure agonizing flooding. Previously, the canal’s flow was severely gridlocked due to mounting waste and low-lying topography.

The project is slated to be officially commissioned in November 2026; its disbursement rate has reportedly skyrocketed to 95 percent. In 2026, An Lac Ward was assigned a public investment plan by the city with a total capital of VND1.4 trillion (US$53.9 million).

As of September 30, An Lac Ward had successfully disbursed nearly 86 percent. The Ward Party Committee’s Standing Committee directly spearheaded the progress of each individual project, tracking weekly results to promptly iron out any emerging bottlenecks.

Furthermore, the ward proactively reviewed its capital demands, collaborating to execute monthly internal capital harmonizations from the city to ensure resources were utilized closely in tandem with actual progress. They’ve optimally leveraged the proactiveness stemming from the city’s robust decentralization mechanisms regarding investment guidelines and project execution. This profoundly elevated their implementation capacity while cementing accountability for the final outcomes.

Over in Trung My Tay Ward, by September 30, the public investment disbursement rate impressively surpassed 86 percent. According to Vice Chairman Phan Phuong Binh of the Trung My Tay Ward People’s Committee, the ward reportedly boasts 25 ongoing projects. To date, nine of these facilities have been put into operation.

Public schools that underwent repairs and renovations right before the new academic year have excellently met the locality’s teaching and learning demands. One of the pivotal ongoing works is the project to renovate, embellish, and concrete 11 alleyways across the ward, bearing a total investment of roughly VND65 billion ($2.5 million).

Trung My Tay Ward has explicitly pinpointed its public investment portfolio for the 2026-2030 period, heavily prioritizing educational and transport infrastructure projects. Consequently, during deployment, firmly grasping each project’s progress, proactively prepping dossiers alongside investment procedures, and ramping up coordination with specialized agencies remain paramount factors for slashing execution timeframes.

Throughout the final three months of 2026, localities are actively staying ahead of schedule, fiercely executing each individual project to achieve the 100 percent public investment disbursement target for this year.

In Phuoc Thang Ward, the focal mandate is clearing the site for local resettlement and social housing projects. Thanks to regular dialogues paired with complete transparency when gathering feedback on compensation, support, and resettlement schemes, numerous affected households have reportedly agreed to hand over their land.

In the upcoming period, the ward will heavily focus on mobilizing site handovers while urgently approving compensation packages and rental subsidies for affected residents. For projects still bogged down by bottlenecks, the locality prioritizes definitively resolving complaints and polishing up supplementary compensation dossiers. In tandem with that, the locality closely shadows construction progress, urgently conducting the acceptance of projects and finalizing accounts for completed structures to fully disburse the 2026 capital source.

By September 25, Binh Dong Ward had disbursed over 95 percent of its plan, largely attributed to a proactive approach that closely tracked every project and household, ensuring bureaucratic procedures didn’t pile up at year’s end.

The ward views the compensation and site clearance phase as the ultimate linchpin. The moment guidelines are issued, land surveying and legal verification are rolled out early; they absolutely don’t wait around for capital allocation. Dossiers are polished up by household groups, and cases reaching a consensus are paid out on the spot. Various ward mass organizations directly visit each home to spread awareness, hold dialogues, and iron out bottlenecks right at the grassroots level.

Binh Dong Ward has consistently applied the principles of “acting early” and “working in parallel” across the board. Compensation work is executed simultaneously with reviewing resettlement and temporary housing options, while payment dossiers are synchronized with the State Treasury right from the get-go. Each household’s progress is reportedly updated weekly to promptly dismantle any emerging roadblocks.

For construction projects, the ward strictly mandates thorough prep work regarding the site, design dossiers, and appraisal procedures. Simultaneously, they review the relocation of electricity, water, and telecom infrastructure prior to breaking ground. Conducting project acceptance and finalizing payment dossiers are executed in parallel to essentially avert scenarios where work is completed but remains ineligible for payment at the year’s close.

To hit the 100-percent disbursement target by year-end, Binh Dong Ward’s leadership petitioned the city to swiftly untangle procedures tied to compensation, site clearance, and capital adjustments. Meanwhile, Trung My Tay Ward leaders urged the city to reduce the appraisal process for Group B projects while continuing to forcefully decentralize power to the grassroots level, particularly within the educational sector. Furthermore, they advocated for fiercely reclaiming abandoned land plots held by state-owned enterprises to hand them back to the locality for civic community projects.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam