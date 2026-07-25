Dak Lak holds first orchard durian auction to boost market transparency

Dak Lak's Krong Pac Commune held its first orchard durian auction on July 25 to boost market transparency and increase the value of products for farmers.

As a result, the winning bid reached VND68,000 (US$2.57) per kilogram for nearly 350 tons of fruit, marking a new effort to improve transparency and strengthen the durian value chain.

Businesses participate in a secret ballot to bid on the durian shipment.

On the morning of July 25, the People's Committee of Krong Pac Commune in Dak Lak Province held its first orchard durian auction as part of the 2026 Dak Lak Durian Festival.

Chairman Lai Duc Dai of the Krong Pac Commune People's Committee said this was the first time the locality had organized an orchard-based durian auction. Krong Pac has more than 2,800 hectares of durian plantations with 37 registered growing area codes, but the industry continues to face market risks and price fluctuations.

The auction aims to promote transparent trading and shift the industry from production-focused operations to value chain management, enabling businesses to select high-quality growing areas while increasing product value for farmers.

According to the organizers, the auction included 10 Dona durian orchards owned by 10 farming households, covering a total of 14.36 hectares with an estimated output of about 350 tons. Ten companies and cooperatives participated in the auction.

Representatives of the winning bidder and the cooperative sign the auction winning minutes and the transaction contract.

Participants were briefed on the auction regulations, conducted field inspections of the orchards, completed legal documentation, and demonstrated their financial capacity as well as their ability to purchase, transport, and market the fruit.

After two rounds of bidding, Nguyen Thuan Agricultural Import-Export Company offered the highest price of VND68,000 (US$2.57) per kilogram, surpassing all other bidders and securing the right to purchase the first durian lot. Organizers estimated that, at the winning price, the nearly 350-ton lot is worth approximately VND23.8 billion.

All orchards included in the auction have registered growing area codes and are located in areas with convenient transportation access. Testing results showed no contamination by cadmium or other heavy metals, meeting export requirements.

Under the Krong Pac Commune People's Committee's plan, a second auction covering approximately 50 hectares of durian orchards will be held following the inaugural event.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Thien Van of the Dak Lak Province People's Committee said he was impressed by the enthusiasm shown by farmers attending the auction and their willingness to work with the Government to improve the quality and elevate the value of Dak Lak durian.

He described the initiative as a significant step forward that not only helps address market challenges but also enhances the value of the province's durian products.

By Mai Cuong - Translated by Anh Quan