Rising rice prices lift farmers' profits in Tay Ninh Province

Rice prices have climbed as the summer-autumn harvest begins in Tay Ninh Province, boosting farmers' earnings and helping offset persistently high production costs.

A paddy field in Vinh Hung Commune, Tay Ninh Province

Rice prices have risen just as the harvest gets underway, allowing farmers in the Dong Thap Muoi region of Tay Ninh Province to earn higher profits and prepare for the next planting season despite elevated costs for agricultural inputs, labor and mechanized services.

At rice collection points in Hung Dien, Vinh Chau, Thanh Phuoc, and Tan Hung communes, purchase prices for several major rice varieties have increased by VND700-VND1,100 per kilogram compared with the previous week.

Dai Thom 8 and OM18 rice are being bought directly in the fields at VND7,300-VND7,600 per kilogram, up about VND900. OM5451 posted the sharpest increase, rising to VND6,800-VND7,100 per kilogram, an increase of VND1,100. IR50404 climbed to VND6,100-VND6,400 per kilogram, while IR4625 glutinous rice remained stable at VND7,000-VND7,200 per kilogram.

Farmer Tran Van Tinh in Tan Hung Commune said this has been his most favorable harvest in the past three years.

His 3 hectares produced about 7.5 metric tons per hectare, higher than last year. After deducting costs, his family still earned a profit of VND25 million-VND30 million per hectare, farmer Tran Van Tinh said.

According to the Tay Ninh Department of Agriculture and Environment, farmers across the province have planted nearly 267,000 hectares of summer-autumn rice, reaching 97.9 percent of the target. Nearly 28,000 hectares have been harvested so far, with an average yield of about 7.3 tons per hectare.

By Quang Vinh - Translated by Anh Quan