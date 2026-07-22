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Vietnam's fertilizer exports reach nearly $1 billion in first half of 2026

SGGP

Vietnam exported about 1.7 million metric tons of fertilizer worth nearly US$1 billion in the first six months of 2026, with both export volume and value posting sharp year-on-year increases, according to the Vietnam Customs.

According to statistics from the Vietnam Customs under the Ministry of Finance, Vietnam's fertilizer industry recorded strong growth in the first half of 2026, exporting about 1.7 million metric tons of fertilizer with a total value of nearly US$1 billion, up 52 percent in volume and 107 percent in value compared with the same period in 2025.

Cambodia remained Vietnam's largest fertilizer export market, importing more than 330,000 metric tons worth US$146 million. Other major markets also posted strong results, with South Korea importing nearly 149,000 metric tons valued at US$104 million and the Philippines importing 118,000 metric tons worth US$64 million.

The Vietnam Customs said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have directly affected shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global supply chains. In response, Vietnamese companies have flexibly adjusted their production plans, increased the share of output allocated for exports, and sought to maintain production capacity while optimizing cash flow.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

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the Vietnam Customs global supply chains the Strait of Hormuz tensions in the Middle East fertilizer export market

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