Vietnamese exporters eye bigger share of South American market

Vietnamese exporters are seeing growing opportunities to expand their presence in South America as companies across the region seek suppliers of products ranging from agricultural goods and seafood to textiles, footwear, and furniture.

Vietnam's key export sectors, including textiles and garments, footwear, coffee, cashew nuts, rubber, wood products, seafood, and consumer goods, are poised to expand their market share in South America.

Many foreign enterprises come to Vietnam to seek sources of goods. Photo: Ministry of Industry and Trade.

On July 20, the Vietnam Trade Office in Argentina said numerous companies from Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Brazil, Chile, and Peru have registered to find Vietnamese suppliers. Demand is focused on products including cashew nuts, coffee, agricultural products, seafood, sports shoes, textiles and garments, military uniforms, technical rubber, industrial materials, wood products, indoor and outdoor furniture, logistics services, prefabricated construction, and renewable energy.

The growing interest highlights significant potential for Vietnamese businesses to increase exports to South America, particularly for products in which Vietnam has competitive advantages in manufacturing capacity, quality, and the ability to fulfill large-volume orders.

Argentina is currently Vietnam's third-largest trading partner in Latin America. In 2025, two-way trade reached approximately US$4.27 billion. Vietnam's exports to Argentina totaled nearly US$877 million, up 68.7 percent from the previous year.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Argentina, although geographic distance and logistics costs remain challenges, the complementary economic structures of the two countries, together with ongoing negotiations on a Preferential Trade Agreement between Vietnam and the Mercosur bloc, are creating more opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to deepen their access to the South American market.

By Minh Xuan - Translated by Anh Quan