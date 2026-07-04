Durian prices drop as peak harvest outpaces demand

Durian prices in southern Vietnam have fallen sharply as peak harvest season boosts supply while demand, particularly from China, remains weak.

Farmers in Dong Nai City harvest their durian

Durian-growing areas in southeastern Vietnam entered their peak harvest season in early July, but sluggish demand has pushed prices down sharply.

In Nghia Trung and Da Kia Communes, Dong Nai, Thai durian is being purchased by traders at VND50,000-VND60,000 per kg, depending on quality, down VND8,000-VND10,000 per kg from about three weeks ago and well below the off-season peak of more than VND130,000 per kg.

In Chau Duc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City, Ri6 durian is selling for VND25,000-28,000 per kg in the domestic market and VND30,000-VND32,000 per kg for fruit that meets export standards. Growers say the prices fall short of expectations as input costs, particularly fertilizers and labor, have risen from a year earlier.

Director Doan Duc Hoa of the Lien Duc Durian Cooperative in Chau Duc Commune said current Ri6 prices are insufficient to offset rising production costs compared with the 2025 crop. Harvest labor costs have increased, while fertilizer prices have climbed by 10 percent-20 percent, with some products increasing as much as 25 percent. After deducting expenses for fertilizers, crop protection chemicals, cultivation, harvesting and transportation, growers are left with little more than break-even returns.

Ho Dac Thoi, who is a durian trader in Dong Nai City, said Thai durian prices in southeastern Vietnam are about VND15,000 per kg lower than a year ago, marking the lowest level in several years. In previous years, prices typically ranged from VND75,000 to VND90,000 per kg or higher.

Growers and traders said supply has increased rapidly while purchasing has failed to keep pace, making sales more difficult. Exports to China also continue to face challenges as inspection, traceability and residue control requirements become increasingly stringent.

Nguyen Van Muoi, deputy secretary-general of the Vietnam Fruit and Vegetable Association, said the price decline had been anticipated as harvest volumes increased while exports to China remained uncertain. He said the Chinese market continues to raise quality requirements, while both export prices and volumes depend on domestic testing capacity and fruit quality. He added that consumption pressure is expected to intensify in August when the Central Highlands region enters its peak durian harvest season.

Dong Nai City has more than 23,000 hectares of durian, making it one of Vietnam's largest growing areas. Agricultural authorities have advised farmers against expanding cultivation without planning and instead urged them to improve fruit quality, maintain growing area codes and strengthen partnerships with purchasing companies to meet increasingly demanding export market requirements.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan