Vietnam eyes stronger Halal exports amid growing global demand

The Ministry of Industry and Trade has outlined measures to expand exports of Halal-certified products, citing strong long-term market potential despite persistent certification and market access challenges.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade on July 23 released the findings of a research project proposing measures to boost exports of Halal-certified products, which comply with Islamic standards.

According to the research team, the Halal market extends beyond food to include beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, fashion, tourism, and services. With a large Muslim population and growing consumer demand, the market is considered to offer strong long-term potential.

Vietnam holds significant advantages in expanding Halal product exports, thanks to its abundant agricultural, forestry, and seafood resources, steadily improving processing capacity, and participation in numerous free trade agreements. Yet, the share of goods fully meeting Halal standards remains relatively modest.

One of the biggest obstacles is that many Vietnamese businesses lack information about the requirements of individual markets, while Halal standards and certification procedures vary from country to country.

The costs of certification, maintaining quality management systems, and developing Halal-compliant supply chains also pose challenges for many businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

In addition, specialized trade promotion activities remain limited, the pool of professionals with expertise in Halal markets is small, and coordination among government agencies, certification bodies, and businesses remains weak.

The research team recommended improving policies to support the development of the Halal industry, building a Halal ecosystem in Vietnam, strengthening international cooperation and mutual recognition of certification, and helping businesses access information on market-specific standards and technical regulations.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade also called for expanding trade promotion, developing the Vietnam Halal brand, training specialized personnel, and encouraging businesses to invest in technology, improve management capacity, and build supply chains that meet market requirements.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan