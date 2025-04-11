Da Nang, RoK to train next generation of Vietnamese software experts

The collaboration between Vietnam – Korea University of Information and Communication Technology and the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency leverages the robust infrastructure and networks to advance software talent development in Vietnam.

The Vietnam – Korea University of Information and Communication Technology signs a cooperation agreement with the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency on April 10 to cultivate skilled software professionals. (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam – Korea University of Information and Communication Technology (VKU) under the University of Da Nang signed a cooperation agreement with the Korea SMEs and Startups Agency (KOSME) on April 10 to cultivate skilled software professionals and facilitate their placement within small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The collaboration leverages the robust infrastructure and networks of both sides to advance software talent development in Vietnam. Through seminars, mentorship programmes, job fairs, and employment networking activities, they seek to elevate the expertise of software technology experts, effectively bridging the gap between academic training and industry demands.

Rector of VKU Assoc. Prof. Dr. Huynh Cong Phap hailed the agreement as a pivotal milestone in fortifying the strategic and sustainable partnership between VKU and KOSME.

VKU, backed by both the Vietnamese and Korean Governments, plays an essential role in training quality workforce for Vietnam, the Republic of Korea, and the global community. With a track record of successful collaborations with Korean entities, this new partnership is poised to deliver effective training opportunities, yielding substantial benefits, both tangible and intangible, for VKU’s faculty, students, and society at large.

VNA