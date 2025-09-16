Da Nang reopens sightseeing routes on Son Tra Peninsula

The coastal city of Da Nang officially reopened three sightseeing and picnic routes on Son Tra Peninsula on September 16.

As of September 15, the Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Beaches Management Board announced that the routes are reopening after being closed since October 2022 for overcoming landslide aftermaths following heavy rain events.

Tien Sa – Suoi Om – Ban Co Peak, Ban Co Peak – Bai Bac and Bai Bac T-Junction – Heritage Banyan Tree are the three routes set to reopen.

The best time to visit is from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. during the March–September period, and from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from October through February.

Tours will be suspended in case of unfavorable weather warnings.

The management board has required visitors to comply with route and time regulations, avoid entering military zones and refrain from littering, cutting trees, or lighting fires.

The use of drones, filming and photography is only permitted in designated areas with official approval.

In addition, all unauthorized trekking routes to Mui Nghe, Bai Da Den (also known as Black Stone) and other locations will be strictly prohibited to ensure visitor safety and protect the natural landscape.

By Pham Nga- Translated by Huyen Huong