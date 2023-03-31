Da Nang receives over 2,400 cruise tourists

The central coastal city of Da Nang received more than 2,400 European visitors sailing on the Italian cruise ship MSC Poesia that docked at the central coastal city on March 31.

The cruise tourists participated in a trip visiting Da Nang’s popular attractions, such as Linh Ung Pagoda, Dragon bridge, Da Nang Museum of Cham Sculpture and Love Lock Bridge.

The vessel was scheduled to leave Da Nang at 5 pm on the same day to continue its voyage.

On March 30, the first flight of flag carrier Lao Airlines carrying nearly 150 passengers from Vientiane arrived in Da Nang since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The carrier announced that it will launch weekly flights connecting Vientiane and Da Nang on Thursday and Sunday. The new service will take around 1 hour and 15 minutes.

According to the Department of Tourism of Da Nang City, the air route from Vientiane to Da Nang not only connects Da Nang with the Laotian market but also helps Vietnam’s central coastal city approach the tourist markets in the Northeast region of Thailand, contributing to diversifying the tourist markets to Da Nang.

In 2022, Laos ranked 10th out of the top 10 main tourist markets of Da Nang, with nearly 10,000 visitors, accounting for 2.1 percent of the total number of travelers to Da Nang.