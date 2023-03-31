Int’l cruise ship, Amadea visits HCMC

|
Amadea cruise ship carrying more than 300 passengers arrives at Sai Gon Port in HCMC on March 31. (Photo: SGGP)
The tourists visited HCMC’s attractions, enjoyed the Vietnamese water puppetry show and coffee and learned about Ao Dai, Vietnam’s traditional dress. They will take a trip to visit Mekong Delta’s provinces.
On March 27, the delegation previously traveled to Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh for a 6-day trip. They took a scenic seaplane tour to enjoy Ha Long’s landscapes from the sky and visited Hanoi and Hai Phong City.
Tourists visit Nha Trang City. (Photo: SGGP)
The vessel then docked at Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on March 29. The tourists got a taste of the night market and visited Nha Trang’s attractions.
Amadea will leave HCMC on April 1 for continuing its global voyage.