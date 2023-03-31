Int’l cruise ship, Amadea visits HCMC

Amadea cruise ship carrying more than 300 passengers, mainly from Germany, arrived at Sai Gon Port in HCMC on March 31.

Related News Seabourn Encore cruise ship carrying 434 passengers arrives in HCMC

The tourists visited HCMC’s attractions, enjoyed the Vietnamese water puppetry show and coffee and learned about Ao Dai, Vietnam’s traditional dress. They will take a trip to visit Mekong Delta’s provinces.

On March 27, the delegation previously traveled to Ha Long Bay in the northern coastal province of Quang Ninh for a 6-day trip. They took a scenic seaplane tour to enjoy Ha Long’s landscapes from the sky and visited Hanoi and Hai Phong City.

The vessel then docked at Nha Trang City in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on March 29. The tourists got a taste of the night market and visited Nha Trang’s attractions.

Amadea will leave HCMC on April 1 for continuing its global voyage.