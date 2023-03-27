First Japanese city resumes direct air route to Da Nang

The Tourism Department of the central coastal city of Da Nang held a ceremony to receive the first direct flight from Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan that returned to the city after a long halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 26.

Flight No.VN319 operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) carrying 180 passengers arrived in Da Nang International Airport at 14:25 on March 26, marking Narita, which is the first locality of Japan to resume an air route to Da Nang.

VNA offered three pairs of round-trip tickets on the Narita- Da Nang route to visitors on this flight.

The Narita – Da Nang route will be operational with four flights per week from March 26 to June 30 and then will be increased to seven flights a week starting on July 1.

According to the Tourism Department of Da Nang City, the city received around 27,000 Japanese visitors since Vietnam reopened international tourism on March 1, 2022.