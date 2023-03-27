SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

First Japanese city resumes direct air route to Da Nang

The Tourism Department of the central coastal city of Da Nang held a ceremony to receive the first direct flight from Narita airport in Tokyo, Japan that returned to the city after a long halt due to the Covid-19 pandemic on March 26.
Vietnam Airlines offers three pairs of round-trip tickets on the Narita- Da Nang route to visitors on the first direct flight from Narita. (Photo: SGGP)

Flight No.VN319 operated by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA) carrying 180 passengers arrived in Da Nang International Airport at 14:25 on March 26, marking Narita, which is the first locality of Japan to resume an air route to Da Nang.

VNA offered three pairs of round-trip tickets on the Narita- Da Nang route to visitors on this flight.

Japan is one of the key tourism markets of Da Nang City. (Photo: SGGP)

The Narita – Da Nang route will be operational with four flights per week from March 26 to June 30 and then will be increased to seven flights a week starting on July 1.

According to the Tourism Department of Da Nang City, the city received around 27,000 Japanese visitors since Vietnam reopened international tourism on March 1, 2022.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

