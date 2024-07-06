Multimedia

Photo Gallery

Da Nang inaugurates coastal flower street

SGGP

The central coastal city of Da Nang inaugurated a flower street running on a road section between Vo Van Kiet and Vo Nguyen Giap avenues along the beach on July 5.

z5605263691203-bc331a4bc630851d63b6c7e3bc3ff6c6-8553.jpg

The flower street has 13 miniature scenes and areas featuring different themes, such as a wildflower garden, Da Nang beach, a school of fish along the beach, sailboats, stone lotus, underwater scenes, sea creature-shaped lanterns, and more.

img-8156-6769.jpg.webp
At the launching ceremony of Da Nang coastal flower street (Photo: SGGP)
z5605220690709-d888ee643f11ef0329cb2c9a880b3497-8633.jpg.webp
The flower street runs on a road section between Vo Van Kiet and Vo Nguyen Giap avenues along the beach in Da Nang City (Photo: SGGP)
z5605221318479-72e9764b7d82cb4bc9501981b80ce725-8278.jpg.webp
Windflower garden (Photo: SGGP)

The artworks associated with lighting effects are arranged along the coastal street from the Vo Van Kiet – Vo Nguyen Giap intersection to Sao Bien beach.

z5605220980920-41a9e57840e2fbf711dfddffceac27a7-6567.jpg.webp
The artworks are made of Vietnamese bamboo. (Photo: SGGP)
958dbfa99aa638f861b7-5763.jpg.webp
Visitors are served food and drinks at many pop-up stores on the street. (Photo: SGGP)
80339013b51c17424e0d-5995.jpg.webp

Head of the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Tourism Beaches Nguyen Duc Vu said that the flower street is expected to contribute to introducing images of Da Nang City to domestic and international visitors.

z5605220450815-8a764e609198b0c6ea22f985be7dfe8d-8686.jpg.webp
z5605220164526-94577bdc098fa071a0ded62e53bfa336-763.jpg.webp

The management board has also called businesses that run operations on the beach to coordinate with the management board to ensure environmental protection and sanitation.

z5605220403531-d56ff7559edf393c362f7324bd4a61a4-5379.jpg.webp
The flower street is expected to become a new photo check-in spot for local people and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)
z5605220164582-7712b13567dc4c6055a4394244097cf3-7251.jpg.webp
By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Da Nang flower street Da Nang city beach

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn