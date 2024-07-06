Da Nang inaugurates coastal flower street

The central coastal city of Da Nang inaugurated a flower street running on a road section between Vo Van Kiet and Vo Nguyen Giap avenues along the beach on July 5.

The flower street has 13 miniature scenes and areas featuring different themes, such as a wildflower garden, Da Nang beach, a school of fish along the beach, sailboats, stone lotus, underwater scenes, sea creature-shaped lanterns, and more.

At the launching ceremony of Da Nang coastal flower street (Photo: SGGP)

The flower street runs on a road section between Vo Van Kiet and Vo Nguyen Giap avenues along the beach in Da Nang City (Photo: SGGP)

Windflower garden (Photo: SGGP)

The artworks associated with lighting effects are arranged along the coastal street from the Vo Van Kiet – Vo Nguyen Giap intersection to Sao Bien beach.

The artworks are made of Vietnamese bamboo. (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors are served food and drinks at many pop-up stores on the street. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Management Board of Son Tra Peninsula and Da Nang Tourism Beaches Nguyen Duc Vu said that the flower street is expected to contribute to introducing images of Da Nang City to domestic and international visitors.

The management board has also called businesses that run operations on the beach to coordinate with the management board to ensure environmental protection and sanitation.

The flower street is expected to become a new photo check-in spot for local people and visitors. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh