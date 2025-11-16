Da Nang, Gia Lai launch major boarding school projects in border communes

Da Nang City and Gia Lai Province have simultaneously launched the construction of several major primary and secondary boarding school projects in border communes aiming to enhance education and support ethnic communities in remote areas.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the boarding school in A Vuong, Da Nang

The central city of Da Nang has commenced the construction of the boarding schools for primary and secondary education across five border communes comprising Hung Son, A Vuong, Dak Pring, La E, and La Dee.

The total investment amounts to VND293 billion, with an expected completion and operational date set for August 2026, as per the Government’s directive.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee Pham Duc An stated that the establishment of the schools in these border communes, in accordance with the Politburo’s Notification 81 and the Government’s Resolution 298, represents a significant initiative that reflects the special attention of the Party and State towards the ethnic communities in remote areas.

This initiative not only carries profound political and social significance but also contributes to the training of human resources, the development of local leadership, and the preservation of the cultural identity of ethnic minorities.

In line with directives from the Government, Da Nang has conducted surveys and proposed investments for six boarding schools in six border communes, with a total investment of approximately VND1,500 billion (US$57 million). Following the groundbreaking of one school in Tay Giang Commune on October 16, Da Nang has now simultaneously commenced the construction of the remaining five schools.

Although the progress has been slower than in some other localities due to the impact of natural disasters, the groundbreaking events are taking place at a significant time, leading up to Vietnam Teachers' Day on November 20 and the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Fatherland Front's traditional day.

Da Nang City leaders give 30 scholarships to disadvantaged students

On the same day, the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee held a groundbreaking ceremony for the primary and secondary boarding school project in 7 border communes. Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung attended the event.

The project has a total investment of more than VND1,516 billion from the central and provincial budgets, with 212 classrooms, serving about 7,108 students, expected to be put into use before the 2026-2027 school year.

The project is designed with a modern approach. According to the plan, it will include a block of theoretical classrooms comprising subject-specific rooms, a multi-purpose hall, and a library.

In addition, the design incorporates boarding and semi-boarding areas, housing for teachers, and integrated technical infrastructure systems such as playgrounds, practice grounds, and landscaped green spaces. The project also provides for essential teaching resources and medical equipment to ensure a comprehensive educational environment.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung emphasized that Gia Lai has a strategic position in terms of national defense and security, and is also a new growth pole of the Central region and the Central Highlands. However, the border communes still face many difficulties, the poverty rate is high, students have to travel long distances to school under challenging conditions.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung attends the ceremony

He continued that the construction of border boarding schools, including 7 schools in Gia Lai, is a correct policy, demonstrating the strategic vision of the Party and State, helping students have comfortable learning conditions, contributing to improving people's knowledge, lighting up dreams and meeting the learning aspirations of children in border areas. These schools are also symbols of spirit, culture, and ethnic solidarity, with profound political, social and humanistic significance. When completed, the schools will become places for students to study, play, and rest with full amenities.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung issued directives urging the Gia Lai Provincial People's Committee to intensify its supervision, thereby guaranteeing the quality and adherence to the construction schedule. Furthermore, he called upon the Ministry of Education to promptly establish comprehensive mechanisms and policies that secure the best possible living, transportation, and academic conditions for the enrolled students.

Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung presents flowers to teachers

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan