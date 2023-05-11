Da Nang Code League 2023 honors three winners

The final round of Da Nang Code League 2023 happened in campus CodeCation FPT Complex (sited in Da Nang City), identifying three winners in three categories.

Accordingly, the leading positions for the three categories of Code Rookie, Code Warrior, and Code Master are SqrtDecomposition, BeachCityBoys, and DisjoinHeadUnion, respectively.

Besides the cash prize of VND200 million (US$8,500), each winning team has a chance to intern and then work in FPT Software – a global technology company with over 27,000 employees. This is obviously a solid step in the career path of young technological engineers.

Da Nang Code League 2023 attracted nearly 1,200 contestants, many of whom are foreign students from the US, Japan. Several participants have won high prizes in national and international programming contests.

Da Nang Code League 2023 is co-held by FPT Software and University of Science and Technology (member of Da Nang University). The contest is a professional playground for the IT community in the Central and Central Highlands regions of Vietnam.