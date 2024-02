The flower city of Da Lat in the central highland province of Lam Dong has a late cherry blossom season this year, usually during the Tet holidays.

Cherry blossoms on Tran Hung Dao Street reach peak bloom. (Photo: SGGP)

Cherry trees are in full bloom in Da Lat in the last days of February. During the cherry blossom season, streets are crowded with local people and tourists stopping by to admire, smell, and photograph the cherry blossom trees.

When spring comes Da Lat City in the central highlands province of Lam Dong, the town is dyed a tender pink by thousands of blooming cherry trees.

The cherry blossom season runs 10-15 days.

Cherry blossom trees bloom on Tran Hung Dao Street. (Photo: SGGP)

Blooming cherry trees on Le Dai Hanh Street (Photo: SGGP)

Visitors take photos under illuminated cherry blossoms on Co Giang Street. (Photo: SGGP)

During cherry blossom bloom season, streets are crowded with tourists stopping by to take photos. (Photo: SGGP)

Da Lat University has turned pink with blooming cherry blossoms these days. (Photo: SGGP)

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh