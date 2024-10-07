“Cultural Festival for Peace” marks Hanoi’s 70th Liberation Day

The “Cultural Festival for Peace” marking the 70th anniversary of Hanoi’s Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) 25 years since receiving the title “City for Peace” officially opened in the capital city on October 6.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the grand ceremony were Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member and standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Luong Cuong, President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Do Van Chien, Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia, and leaders of the ministries, departments, central agencies, the capital city of Hanoi, diplomatic missions and international organizations along with a large number of residents and visitors.

Around 10,000 deputies and participants attended an incense offering to King Ly Thai Tho and a special flag hoisting ceremony depicting the first one in the city on October 10, 1954, after the capital was liberated.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates offer incense to King Ly Thai To. (Photo: SGGP)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh offers incense to King Ly Thai To. (Photo: SGGP)

In his speech at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh said that the festival aims to honor the historical value of Hanoi’s Liberation Day, celebrate 25 years since Hanoi was the first Asian city to be awarded the title of "City for Peace" by UNESCO on July 16, 1999, and affirm ongoing efforts to preserve and promote cultural and historical values while building the capital into a civilized, modern, and integrated city.

One of the highlights of the festival was a performance reviving the liberation troop entering Hanoi on October 10, 1954, with the participation of 1,000 soldiers and 200 artists, along with images of iconic buildings such as Long Bien Bridge and, Hanoi Flag Tower.

The festival promoted the unique culture and heritage of Hanoi – the thousand-year capital of culture and heritage, elegant and civilized Hanoians, and Hanoi - City for Peace and Innovation to domestic and foreign visitors.

Some images of the festival:

By Quoc Khanh, Do Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh