Culinary tourism to become national strategic product

Vietnam has planned to develop culinary tourism into a national strategic product, contributing to improving the competitiveness and brand of Vietnam's tourism.

Vietnamese food has proven attractive, being loved and honoured by international tourists.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) mentioned strategic cooperation to promote tourism, cuisine and culture of Vietnam to the world through the project "embellishing myriad raw materials and cooking millions of Vietnamese dishes”, which aims to honour diverse cuisine and culture values of the country.

The project focuses on applying information technology so that localities can put typical culinary products on the same national register, thereby building a digital map of Vietnamese cuisine, and local culinary communities in provinces and cities across the country.

The International Food Festival - Quang Nam 2023 is scheduled to take place from August 31 – September 3 in the central province of Quang Nam. The event is expected to contribute to honouring, preserving, promoting and effectively exploiting the cultural value, cuisine and tourism.

The event will feature 26 traditional dishes of Quang Nam. The organisation board will announce a decision to include the handmade Quang noodle-making industry on the list of national intangible culture heritage.

Many localities across the country are actively organising attractive tourism activities to attract domestic and foreign tourists during the summer.

The first Ho Chi Minh City river festival, the Hue Festival 2023 – Autumn Festival will be held in August with a wide range of activities to lure both local and foreign visitors.

Guidelines and policies on tourism have been popularised on the websites https://vietnamtourism.gov.vn, https://vietnam.travel and social networking sites of VNAT, highlighting that the new policy on visas, and entry and exit will officially take effect from August 15.

Experts said that the new policy will help improve the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism in attracting foreign tourism arrivals in the coming time.