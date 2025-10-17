Travel

Cruise ship, carrying 4,000 tourists, docks at Chan May Port

Ovation of the Seas, a five-star international cruise ship carrying over 4,000 tourists, docked at Chan May Port in Hue City on the morning of October 17.

After disembarking, tourists visited the Tourist Information and Support Center at Chan May Port and were also escorted by travel agencies to explore historical sites and scenic attractions in Central Vietnam.

Ovation of the Seas carrying more than 4,000 passengers on board, docked at Chan May Port.

Currently, Chan May Port has become a significant destination for cruise ships, thanks to its strategic location and upgraded infrastructure in recent years.

The port can accommodate large cruise ships. It is one of the 46 recognized cruise destinations in Southeast Asia, attracting many major international cruise lines and aiming to become an internationally certified cruise port.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong

