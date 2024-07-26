Crowds continue lining up in HCMC to pay last respects to Party leader

On the last day of the State funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, July 26, people continue streaming to Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in Ho Chi Minh City to pay their last respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters recorded that crowds including young people, elderly persons and families with their children, who wore the standard dress code for funeral service with black or white formal attire, gathered on Le Duan Street in front of Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall’s gate in Ho Chi Minh City at dawn of July 26 to wait for the respect-paying ceremony to begin.

As of July 26, the respect-paying ceremony continues in the National Funeral Hall in the capital city of Hanoi, the Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and the hometown of the late General Secretary in Lai Da Village, Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

The memorial service is scheduled to simultaneously take place at 1 p.m. on July 26 at the National Funeral Hall and Lai Da Village, followed by the burial ceremony at 3 p.m. at Mai Dich Cemetery in the capital city.

Some photos at Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in Ho Chi Minh City in the morning of July 26:

Related News Delegations of HCMC leaders, people pay respects to Party General Secretary longform

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong