Ho Chi Minh City

Crowds continue lining up in HCMC to pay last respects to Party leader

SGGPO

On the last day of the State funeral of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, July 26, people continue streaming to Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in Ho Chi Minh City to pay their last respects to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporters recorded that crowds including young people, elderly persons and families with their children, who wore the standard dress code for funeral service with black or white formal attire, gathered on Le Duan Street in front of Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall’s gate in Ho Chi Minh City at dawn of July 26 to wait for the respect-paying ceremony to begin.

As of July 26, the respect-paying ceremony continues in the National Funeral Hall in the capital city of Hanoi, the Reunification Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and the hometown of the late General Secretary in Lai Da Village, Dong Hoi Commune, Dong Anh District, Hanoi.

The memorial service is scheduled to simultaneously take place at 1 p.m. on July 26 at the National Funeral Hall and Lai Da Village, followed by the burial ceremony at 3 p.m. at Mai Dich Cemetery in the capital city.

Some photos at Thong Nhat (Reunification) Hall in Ho Chi Minh City in the morning of July 26:

8.jpg
10.jpg
12.jpg
11.jpg
2.jpg
3.jpg
9.jpg
14.jpg
15.jpg
13.jpg
6.jpg
5.jpg
16.jpg
Related News
By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

Memorial service burial ceremony respect-paying ceremony Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn