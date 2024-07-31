Cracked roads, landslides occur after rain in Northern mountainous region

Many roads and transportation routes in several Northern mountainous provinces are experiencing landslides and cracks due to heavy rain from last night until the morning of July 31.

Authorities advise transportation vehicles and tourists to be cautious and stay informed when traveling to these areas.

According to information from Lai Chau Province, heavy rain has caused landslides on National Highway 4D, National Highway 4H, and National Highway No.12. Notably, along National Highway 4H, which connects from National Highway No.12 (Sin Ho District, Lai Chau Province) to Muong Nhe District (Dien Bien Province), several landslides have occurred at km242+550, km319+710, km190+710, and km186+300, with an estimated total landslide volume of about 3,500 cubic meters. Lai Chau Road Maintenance No.1 Joint Stock Company has deployed vehicles to focus on remediation efforts, striving to clear the road by noon on July 31.

Landslides occur on National Highway 4H in Lai Chau Province on the morning of July 31.

Provincial Road No.132 in Lai Chau has also experienced landslides.

Information from Sa Pa Town (Lao Cai Province) indicates that after the rain on the evening of July 30, Provincial Road 152 and rural roads leading to Ta Van, Thanh Binh, and Ban Ho communes experienced landslides on the talus slopes.

Roads leading to villages in Sa Pa (Lao Cai) have been blocked by landslides and soil after the rain.

Soil slides onto the road leading to Y Ty Commune (Bat Xat District, Lao Cai Province) on the morning of July 31.

Since the night of July 30, landslides have occurred, and teams are working urgently to clear the mud in Bat Xat.

The road from A Lu Commune to Y Ty Commune (Bat Xat - Lao Cai) is cut off this morning, July 31.

At around 10 p.m. on July 30, soil and rocks slid into the kitchen of San Thi Dien's family in Ta Van Giay No.2 Village (Ta Van Commune).

On the morning of July 31, floodwaters and mud spill into homes in Tuyen Quang Province.

In Cao Bang Province, on the morning of July 31, the road from Nuoc Hai Town to Trung Luong Commune (Hoa An District) near the Binh Long Hydropower project in Hong Viet Commune experienced a severe landslide, with a large volume of soil and rocks spilling onto the road. Many local residents reported that landslides frequently occur at this location during rain, making it dangerous to pass. By noon on July 31, only motorbikes could navigate the area, but residents considered traveling through this area extremely dangerous.

On July 31, mud and soil cover the road in Hoa An District (Cao Bang).

Cars have difficulty passing through this landslide area.

It is very dangerous for people to attempt to pass through the landslide areas.

On National Highway No.3, which connects Thai Nguyen Province with Bac Kan Province, a diagonal crack appeared on the asphalt road this morning in Quang Chu Commune (Cho Moi District, Bac Kan Province), posing a significant danger. Authorities have placed warning signs and advised drivers to avoid traveling through this area.

National Highway No.3 from Thai Nguyen to Bac Kan is severely cracked.

This year, flooding and landslides have occurred more frequently and in greater numbers than in previous years. Recently, in Ha Giang Province, landslides have continuously occurred in Bac Me and Hoang Su Phi districts. The most serious incident happened on July 13 in Yen Dinh Commune (Bac Me District), resulting in 11 fatalities and the burial of a 16-seater vehicle.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Thuy Doan