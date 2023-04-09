Cooperative relationship between HCMC, Lao localities first priority

Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai affirmed that the cooperative relationship between the city with Savannakhet and localities of Laos is always the first priority in relations between HCMC and international localities.

The Chairman made the statement this morning when the Ho Chi Minh City delegation arrived in Savannakhet province, one of three sister units of the southern metropolis.

Before having a meeting with Mr. Bounchom Ubonpasert, Secretary and Governor of Savannakhet province, the delegation came to offer flowers at the Memorial of President Kaysone Phomvihane.

At the meeting with Mr. Phan Van Mai, Mr. Bounchom Ubonpasert highly appreciated the close cooperation in many fields between Savannakhet province and Ho Chi Minh City. Mr. Bounchom Ubonpasert thanked the Ho Chi Minh City government for supporting the province's online meeting room construction and coordinating well in organizing activities of the Vietnam - Laos, Laos - Vietnam Year of Solidarity in 2022.

Secretary and Governor of Savannakhet province Bounchom Ubonpasert introduced to the delegation 5 relics of the two countries’ leaders including President Ho Chi Minh's historical site and President Kaysone Phomvihane's memorial. He highly appreciated the renovation work of President Ho Chi Minh's historical relic site and affirmed that this is a work of sacred significance. The provincial leaders want to build this place into a tourist area to educate the history of relations between the two countries. He promised the province will conduct good preservation and management of the relic.

In addition, Mr. Bounchom Ubonpasert wished to organize a cooperation conference on investment, trade and tourism, especially during the recovery period after the Covid-19 pandemic. Regarding tourism, according to Mr. Bounchom Ubonpasert, the province is located on the East-West corridor connecting Vietnam - Laos – Thailand; hence, it has advantages in tourism between localities in the region. Therefore, the province is focusing on calling for investment in building infrastructure and services for tourism.

Secretary and Governor of Savannakhet Province Bounchom Ubonpasert highly appreciated HCMC's cooperation program in human resource training and scholarship support for Savannakhet students.

Mr. Phan Van Mai sincerely thanked for the warm welcome by the leaders of Savannakhet province for the delegation. He sent Secretary of the City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen’s wish for the traditional Lao New Year to Laotian leaders and people in Savannakhet province.

Chairman Phan Van Mai and Governor Bounchom Ubonpasert agreed to soon organize investment, trade and tourism conferences between Ho Chi Minh City and Savannakhet and other localities of Laos.

The two sides agreed to expand existing cooperation programs and add three new cooperation contents including restoration of historical sites associated with cultural tourism; cooperation in health training, including training of health workers, preventive medicine management, sharing of experience in hospital management, and grassroots health care, agricultural development cooperation. A district in Savannakhet will be chosen for piloting new-style rural model.

After the meeting, Mr. Phan Van Mai and Mr. Bounchom Ubonpasert operated an online meeting room with equipment sponsored by Ho Chi Minh City.