Convergence zone in East Sea triggers torrential rain across HCMC

SGGPO

Meteorologists informed that Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region are experiencing periods of rain followed by a mix of sun and cloud in the daytime and thundery rain at nighttime.

Many places of Ho Chi Minh City experience a torrential rain on June 7 afternoon.

From June 6 through June 7, rains began reappearing with intense rainfalls in both the Southern and Central Highlands regions due to a convergence zone in the East Sea (the area of the Spratly Islands).

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that on June 7, the Southern region and Central Highlands experienced widespread torrential rains.

It is forecast that thundery showers will continue to remain in both regions on June 8, mostly falling in the daytime.

Last night, some places in the capital city of Hanoi saw thunder and lightning.

The national weather bureau issued an alert of flood and rain occurrence for the Northern region from June 8 to June 9 due to operation of an unusual cold spell.

The forecast indicates that the rainfall in the Northern region on June 8 and June 9 could reach around 100mm and 120mm.

From June 20, the Northern and Central regions may experience an intense heatwave.

Meanwhile, on June 7, the provinces from Ha Tinh to Binh Thuan experienced a hot climate with temperatures of up to 36 degrees Celsius. The mercury even exceeded 36 degrees Celsius in some places in Thua Thien Hue, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh and Ninh Thuan provinces.

The heatwave is expected to last two more days, on June 8 and 9.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

