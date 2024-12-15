Construction unit works around the clock to build Ring Road 3 on schedule

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong conducted a field inspection of the Ring Road 3 project in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City on the afternoon of December 14.

The construction units are accelerating the construction progress with the motto of working in three rotating shifts per day on the construction site to complete the project on schedule. (Photo: SGGp/ Quoc Hung)

As reported by the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City, it has mobilized all forces and added additional construction units to make up for the delays.

Simultaneously, the unit is focusing all efforts on constructing the cross section of the project to complete the work by April 30, 2025; open the route to traffic for synchronized exploitation; and effectively connect Nhon Trach Bridge with the Chi Minh City-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway.

The units are accelerating the construction progress of the cross section of the Ring Road 3 project in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

After inspecting the project site in Thu Duc City, Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan requested that the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City closely adhere to the project schedule. Besides, the contractors are required to increase workforces and mobilize equipment with the motto of working in three rotating shifts per day on the construction site to complete the project on schedule.

Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan stated that he would work with relevant units to complete the necessary procedures for the Ring Road 3 project to be put into operation as the commitment to the Prime Minister.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong