Ministry asks for acceleration of Ring Road 3, Tan Van-Nhon Trach section

The Ministry of Transport on July 29 requested accelerating the implementation progress of the Ring Road 3 project in HCMC and the first phase of the sub-project 1A of the Tan Van–Nhon Trach section of Ring Road 3.

At the construction site of the Nhon Trach Bridge (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ministry of Transport, the Government and the Prime Minister have delegated that the localities where Ring Road 3 passes through must hand over land for the project before June 30. However, the implementation progress has not met the requirements yet. The construction of the Ring Road 3 project started last June. So far, only 11 percent of the work volume has been done.

In addition, the Ministry of Transport has asked investors to review land clearance, materials for embankment, and contractor capabilities as well as accelerate the construction to ensure the expressway section is completed by December 31, 2025. The investors must also finish the construction project of the Nhon Trach Bridge by April 30, 2025.

Nhon Trach Bridge is part of the component project 1A of the Tan Van - Nhon Trach section’s first phase of Ring Road No.3. The bridge spanning over the Dong Nai River will have a length of more than two kilometers and a width of 19.75 meters. The connecting roads on both sides will be 560 meters long. It is expected to shorten the distance from Nhon Trach district in Dong Nai Province to HCMC and Binh Duong Province, reduce congestion, and enhance the connection between HCMC and the southeastern and Mekong Delta regions.

The component project 1A of the Tan Van-Nhon Trach section has a length of 8.22 kilometers, including a 6.3-kilometer section running through Dong Nai Province and 1.92 kilometers passing through HCMC. The road is 25 meters wide with six lanes and a design speed of 80 km/hour. It begins at the intersection with Provincial Road No. 25B in Nhon Trach District of Dong Nai Province and ends at the intersection with HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway in Thu Duc City of HCMC.

By Minh Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh