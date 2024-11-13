Land clearance for HCMC Ring Road 3 project through Binh Duong Province urged

Chairman of Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee Vo Van Minh has just requested relevant agencies and Thuan An City to accelerate land clearance for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project, the section passing through the province.

In particular, as for the obstacles in land clearance for the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.3 project, the section through Thuan An City, the Binh Duong provincial leader proposed decisive implementation of compensation clearance, especially for households in the clearance area near Cach Mang Thang Tam (August Revolution) Street.

Besides, the Binh Duong Provincial Traffic Construction Investment Project Management Board must coordinate closely with relevant units and localities, and urge construction units to ensure disbursement on schedule.

The investment and construction project for the Ring Road No.3, the section through Thuan An City has a total length of 7.64 kilometers, with 49.56 hectares of land being compensated accounting for 67.78 percent, 23.01 hectares of non-compensated land accounting for 32.22 percent, and 177 households under resettlement requirement.

Compensation prices for several locations of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No.2 investment and construction project will be reviewed



As of November 12 afternoon, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City held a social criticism conference on the draft detailed compensation, support and resettlement plan for the Ring Road No. 2 investment and construction project, the first section from Phu Huu Bridge to Vo Nguyen Giap Street and the second section from Vo Nguyen Giap Street to Pham Van Dong Street. Overview of the conference The conference received proposals for reviewing locations' identity providing benefits for the people; determining the depth and width of alleys to calculate more appropriate compensation prices; and calculating additional policies for the people. At the conference, Vice Chairman of Thu Duc City People's Committee Mai Huu Quyet said that Thu Duc City has been collecting public opinions, reviewing each location to make the most reasonable compensation price plan as well as ensure the aspect of balancing consistency in compensation prices among the people.

