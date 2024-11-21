HCMC launches emulation campaign for completing Ring Road 3 project

The HCMC People's Committee launched an emulation campaign for completing the Ring Road 3 project on November 21 in response to the Prime Minister’s 500-day emulation campaign for completing 3,000 km of expressways.

At the construction site of Ring Road 3 project (Photo: SGGP)

The city mobilizes the entire political system, agencies, departments, Thu Duc City, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon, and Binh Chanh districts, businesses, households, and individuals involved in the project across the city to participate in the campaign, contributing to the completion of 3,000 km of highways by 2025 and creating a foundation for striving to complete 5,000 kilometers of highways by 2030.

The People's Committee of the city has suggested that political-social organizations, departments, local authorities, investors, contractors, consultants, supervisors, and households complete the projects on time with great determination, exceed the set target goals, and ensure the quality of the works; strengthen administrative reform, solve problems, reduce costs, create favorable conditions for investors; and publicize information for relevant authorities and public’s supervision.

The agencies and units need to apply advanced science and technology, information technology, and modern management methods to the design, construction, operation, and management of expressway projects to increase labor efficiency, shorten project schedules, save natural and human resources, and use eco-friendly building materials.

Investors, contractors, consultants, and supervisors must promptly address and resolve difficulties during the implementation process.

In addition, sectors and localities should encourage residents to comply with policies and actively participate in site clearance to handle overland for the project and recognize and reward outstanding individuals and collectives during the campaign.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh