Construction of HCMC Ring Road No.3 started

On the morning of June 18, the Ministry of Transport, in coordination with the People's Committees of the provinces and cities, including Ho Chi Minh City, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, and Long An, organized groundbreaking ceremonies for three projects: the HCMC Ring Road No.3, the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway, and the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway. These ceremonies were held online at three broadcasting points.

Present at the inauguration ceremony of the Ring Road No.3 project in Thu Duc City, HCMC, were esteemed individuals, including Mr. Pham Minh Chinh, Member of the Politburo, Prime Minister; Mr. Le Hong Anh, former Member of the Politburo, former Standing Member of the Party Central Committee of the Secretariat; as well as leaders from various ministries.

Additionally, other attendees included Mr. Nguyen Van Nen, Member of the Politburo, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Van Hieu, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee; Mr. Phan Van Mai, Member of the Party Central Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; Mr. Le Thanh Hai, former Member of the Politburo, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan, former Member of the Politburo, former Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Nguyen Viet Thanh, former Member of the Party Central Committee, former Chairman of the People's Committee of HCMC; and Mr. Le Hoang Quan, former Member of the Party Central Committee, former Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

During his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh commended the provinces and cities along the project route for their diligent efforts in land clearance and the facilitation of favorable conditions for project execution. While acknowledging the remarkable accomplishments, he emphasized the considerable tasks and challenges that lie ahead. These include the land clearance process of the remaining locations, procurement of construction materials, and a substantial volume of construction work within a limited timeframe while contending with potential weather-related impacts.

The Prime Minister has urged the People's Committees of provinces and cities to concentrate on resolute and effective guidance, requesting the project management boards, consulting and supervisory agencies, and construction contractors to meticulously and scientifically develop plans and strategies for the completion of projects, ensuring safety, quality, and meeting deadlines. Specifically, provinces with mineral resources used as construction materials should prioritize providing sand materials for the projects.

For localities with projects passing through, the Prime Minister has requested that during the implementation of compensation, support, and resettlement work, it is crucial to ensure the handover of 70 percent of the ground area covered by the construction and installation packages. Additionally, the remaining area should be basically handed over before December 31, 2023. Special attention should be placed on resettlement and support to stabilize production, ensuring that individuals have access to new housing and improved employment opportunities compared to their previous situations. The Prime Minister desires that individuals whose land is recovered to serve the project advocate the government's significant policies and facilitate the project's construction units.

The Prime Minister has tasked the Ministry of Transport with the responsibility of inspecting, monitoring, and guiding the implementation process of the projects to localities to ensure coherence and consistency. It is also responsible for overseeing, monitoring, and encouraging the localities throughout the implementation process to ensure the timely progress of the project.

In that spirit, the Prime Minister announced and issued a directive to start the construction of a series of component projects within the HCMC Ring Road No.3 Construction Project, the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway Project, and the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway Project.

As the project coordinator for Ring Road No.3, Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee, representing the provinces of Dong Nai, Long An, and Binh Duong, stated at the groundbreaking ceremony that this is the largest-scale project ever undertaken in the transportation sector within the region. HCMC hopes for close cooperation among the localities and support from the community to successfully complete the construction of the HCMC Ring Road No.3.

Chairman Phan Van Mai assures the Government and the Central authorities that, in collaboration with the provinces and cities, they will wholeheartedly and resolutely work for the Ring Road No.3 project to be open for traffic by the end of 2025 and completed by 2026.

According to Chairman Phan Van Mai, the implementation of the Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road 3 project adopts unprecedented approaches that reduce the construction duration by one year compared to traditional methods. These approaches include flexible compensation, support, and resettlement measures aligned with market prices. Additionally, design drawings are provided to the affected residents in the project area. These critical factors contribute to ensuring that the project can commence as planned.

However, given the substantial workload and time constraints, the objective of opening the main expressway by the end of 2025 and achieving the synchronized operation of the entire Ring Road No.3 project by 2026, as requested by the Government and the National Assembly, presents a significant challenge. This responsibility weighs heavily on HCMC and the three provinces involved.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee has emphasized his commitment to coordinating with localities, prioritizing guidance, management, and mobilization of the entire political system to ensure the project's progress, quality, and efficiency while taking necessary measures to prevent any negative incidents.