HCMC launches shuttle service to connect city with new East Coach Station

Starting January 1, 2025, a specialized passenger transfer vehicle fleet will operate between the inner-city areas of HCMC and the New East Coach Station.

Passengers in front of Kim Manh Hung temporary station on Nguyen Duy Duong Street of District 5 (Photo: SGGP)

This initiative of feeder bus service, complemented by subsidized bus routes, aims to enhance passenger convenience, maximize the bus station's operational efficiency, and conclusively address the long-standing issue of unauthorized passenger pickup locations.

Since the new East Coach Station’s inauguration in October 2020, the most significant challenge has been persuading passengers to abandon the habit of using the old station located within the inner city and instead travel nearly 20km to the new facility. In reality, adjusting this habit and mentality requires considerable effort and time. One solution implemented by HCMC is the enhancement of the shuttle bus network connecting the inner city to the new East Coach Station.

Deputy Director Pham Vuong Bao of the Public Transport Management Center under the HCMC Department of Transport stated that currently, four subsidized bus routes directly connect to the new East Coach Station:

Route 55 (Quang Trung Software City – new East Coach Station);

Route 56 (Cho Lon - University of Transport and Communications);

Route 76 (Long Phuoc - Suoi Tien – new East Coach Station);

Route 93 (Ben Thanh – new East Coach Station).

Additionally, bus route 150 (Cho Lon Bus Station - Tan Van Intersection) also serves passengers at the new East Coach Station lobby traveling from HCMC towards Tan Van Intersection in Di An City of Binh Duong Province.

The Public Transport Management Center has also installed bus shelters in front of the new East Coach Station to connect other bus routes that pass by its entrance.

The newly introduced shuttle bus system encompasses two primary passenger routes:

The first route connects the new East Coach Station with Cho Lon Bus Station, featuring key passenger pickup points including Cho Ray Hospital, HCMC University of Economics, Hang Xanh Intersection, Thu Duc Intersection, and Pham Ngoc Thach Medical Hospital.

The second route links the new East Coach Station to Tan Phu District Bus Station, with strategic pickup locations such as HCMC Oncology Hospital's second facility, Vietnam National University's Dormitory Area A, Nong Lam University, and Hoang Van Thu Park.

Deputy Director Vo Khanh Hung of the HCMC Transport Department stated that the permitted shuttle vehicles are contract vehicles with a capacity of no more than 29 seats and displaying the text “Passenger Shuttle to and from new East Coach Station” on both sides.

Initially, the shuttle service will only be implemented for the new East Coach Station. In phase 2, the shuttle service will be extended to all remaining passenger bus stations in the city, including the West Coach Station, the old East Coach Station, An Suong Bus Station, and Nga Tu Ga Bus Station. Phase 2 will only be implemented after the shuttle service to and from the new East Coach Station has stabilized and meets passenger travel demands.

A passenger vehicle of Vo Cuc Phuong Co. is picking up customers on Nguyen Duy Duong Street of District 5 (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC Transport Department informed that the introduction of this service aims at enhancing passenger convenience while simultaneously curtailing unauthorized transportation practices that continue to proliferate across multiple urban districts.

The SGGP Newspaper’s investigation exposed illegal passenger pick-up practices by transport companies in HCMC. Tracking a vehicle from Vo Cuc Phuong Co., it is not difficult to witness multiple unauthorized stops along its route through Districts 5, 10, and 3, where waiting passengers were collected.

Simultaneously, at Kim Manh Hung’s District 5 office, a chaotic scene unfolded with numerous passengers waiting without pre-booked tickets. Interviews revealed an informal system where passengers simply inform staff of their destination upon arrival, board the next available vehicle, and pay the fare onboard. This investigation highlights the prevalence of unregulated transport operations and their disregard for established regulations.

These two companies represent two of eighteen transport operators engaging in “unauthorized passenger pickup and drop-off” within District 5, as reported by the HCMC Transport Department.

Discussing the matter, Deputy Director Nguyen Dinh Duong of the HCMC Public Security Department confirmed widespread regulatory violations across multiple districts. Thu Duc City leads with 23 unauthorized pickup locations, followed by District 5 and District 10 with 11 points, and District 1 with 8 points. Consequently, transportation authorities have dispatched correspondence requesting comprehensive investigations and reporting.

Transportation sector experts recommend enhanced surveillance mechanisms, including strategic camera installations for remote violation detection. Potential strategies include establishing hotlines for citizen reporting and potentially implementing reward systems for informants.

However, they caution that administrative measures alone prove insufficient. Only by introducing a well-organized public transport system, such as shuttle buses and regular buses to transport passengers to major bus stations quickly and at the lowest possible cost can the problem of unauthorized passenger pickup locations be effectively eradicated.

By Hai Ngoc, Thien Nhan – Translated by Thanh Tam