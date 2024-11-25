Conference on key sports development program to kick off mid-December

The Sports Authority of Vietnam will host a conference in mid-December in the capital city of Hanoi to collect comments and opinions on the draft program for developing key sports.

The conference is expected to have the presence of representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Sport Authority of Vietnam, the Vietnam Olympic Committee, national sports federations and associations, experts and sports managers nationwide.

Leaders of Vietnam’s Sports Authority believed that specialists would provide concrete and practical opinions to improve the key sports development program for the Asiad and Olympic Games.

It is also an opportunity for managers and specialists to evaluate the current state of sports bringing high achievements for Vietnam, limitations and lessons learned from recent tournaments.

Additionally, the conference will mention the planning of national sports training centers and other related issues.

The draft program for developing key sports towards the Olympics and Asiad Games until 2030, with a vision for 2045, has been preliminarily developed and discussed by the specialists from Vietnam’s Sports Authority.

General Director of the Sports Authority of Vietnam Dang Ha Viet indicated that the draft program plays an important role in planning and identifying individuals, goals, tasks, solutions, necessary mechanisms and policies for high-performance sports towards international competitions.

The program is expected to contribute to concretizing the Strategy for Vietnam’s Sports Development until 2030, with a vision to 2045, as well as helping Vietnamese sports make the best preparations for the future.

By Nguyen Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong