Conference debates measures for comprehensive development in Nha Be

The People’s Committee of Nha Be Commune in Ho Chi Minh City held a conference on “Planning and Development Directions for Nha Be Commune in the New Period” on October 31.

At the confrence (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong said that as part of Ho Chi Minh City’s development strategy through 2030, with a vision to 2050, the city aims to adopt a multi-centered growth model. The southern area, including the former districts of Nha Be, Binh Chanh, and District 7, has been identified as a new growth driver, integrating industry, seaports, services, housing, and green infrastructure.

Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong emphasized that Nha Be, with its riverine landscape and high vulnerability to climate change, should be developed as an ecologically sustainable and resilient urban area, rather than simply through urban expansion.

He further affirmed that the development of Nha Be is not merely a local responsibility but a key component of Ho Chi Minh City’s strategic vision to become a leading economic, financial, and logistics hub in Southeast Asia.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the Planning and Architecture Department at the Ministry of Construction, Tran Thu Hang, commended Nha Be Commune’s proactive efforts in shaping its development space under the new context.

According to Ms. Tran Thu Hang, Nha Be should be developed with a distinctive identity while remaining aligned with Ho Chi Minh City’s overall urban planning. Achieving this requires reviewing and adjusting relevant policies and regulations, as well as developing effective planning tools and management methods for rapidly urbanizing communes.

Ho Chi Minh City has outlined three key priorities for Nha Be Commune:

- Enhancing Infrastructure: Strengthening transportation, technical, and social infrastructure in a coordinated and comprehensive manner.

- Modern Urban Governance: Building a modern, flexible, and transparent urban management model that places residents at the center, businesses as the driving force, and digital transformation as the key tool.

- Economic Development Linked to Culture and Tourism: Promoting economic growth integrated with tourism, culture, and services, with the goal of creating a “green riverside city” image.

