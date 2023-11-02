Concert to mark 100th birthday anniversary of great composer Van Cao

A concert celebrating the 100th birthday anniversary of musician Van Cao (November 15, 1923) will take place at the Hanoi Opera House on November 13.

Music lovers will have an opportunity to enjoy the music of great composer Van Cao to treasure the artistic values and outstanding contribution of the musician to the country’s music. The songs will be performed by People’s Artist Quoc Hung, Meritorious Artists Viet Hoan and Mai Hoa, singer Duc Tuan, Pham Thu Ha, Viet Danh, Thanh Thao and Anh Tuyet.

Music by Van Cao (1923- 1995) is one of Vietnam's greatest contemporary composers. His song "Tien Quan Ca" (Marching Song), was chosen by President Ho Chi Minh to be the national anthem and edited by the National Assembly in 1955.

He was also the author of famous romantic songs featuring love and aspiration for peace. Musician Van Cao was not only a musician and revolutionist but also a notable poet and painter.