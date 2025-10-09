Con Dao authorities urge investigation into cleared natural forests

The People’s Committee of Con Dao Special Administrative Zone, Ho Chi Minh City, has called for verification of natural forest areas that have been cleared for farming.

On October 8, the Con Dao Special Administrative Zone People’s Committee issued Official Document No. 1246/UBND-KT regarding the inspection and verification of areas of natural forest that have been cleared, and reporting on forest management and protection.

Previously, the Con Dao Special Administrative Zone People’s Committee received Official Document No. 107/VQG-HTQT dated October 3 from the Con Dao National Park Management Board, notifying that several areas of natural forest had been cleared for agricultural use.

In response, the Con Dao People’s Committee requested the Con Dao Forest Protection Sub-Department to take the lead, in coordination with the National Park Management Board, the Economic Department and other relevant agencies, to conduct on-site inspections in two areas. These include foot of Thanh Gia Mountain, Residential Area No. 3, near the intersection of D5 and Huynh Thuc Khang streets and the Bung Beo area under Residential Area No. 1.

Many trees have been cut down.

The units are required to assess the forest’s current state, its formation history, the level of deforestation, determine the causes, responsible parties and management accountability, and propose corrective and restoration measures if violations are detected.

The Con Dao Special Administrative Zone People’s Committee also requested that the National Park Management Board provide documents, maps, patrol records, periodic reports and legal bases to determine the current status of the natural forests in the specified locations. The Economic Department is assigned to monitor, compile results, and consult the People’s Committee on measures for handling violations according to regulations.

All units must report in a letter to the Con Dao Special Administrative Zone People’s Committee within five days of receiving this directive.

By Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong