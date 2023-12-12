Community responsibility of young entrepreneurs

Recognizing "Community Responsibility" as the guiding principle in their operations to promote the values of young individuals, the Ho Chi Minh City Young Business Association (YBA) has undertaken several community projects during the previous term.

Students at An Co Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province are immersed in reading within the cool ambiance of the container library.

Over a year since the installation by YBA members in the schoolyard corner, the container library has evolved into a frequented spot for the majority of students at An Co Secondary School in Tay Ninh Province. Tran Ngoc Mai, an 8th-grade student at An Co Secondary School, said she visits the library to read books 2-3 times a week. "The library offers not only books but also computers for us to search for study materials. The interior is pleasantly cool, providing a comfortable atmosphere for reading," shared Ngoc Mai.

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Lan, Principal of An Co Secondary School, since the container library received a diverse collection of donated books, it has transformed into a shared space that addresses educational needs and fosters a love for reading among students in the border region.

This is one of the ten container libraries meticulously designed by YBA members, with carefully chosen books intended for donation to children in remote, rural, and border areas in the provinces of Tay Ninh, Dak Lak, Ben Tre, Dong Thap, Long An, and Ho Chi Minh City.

These libraries are constructed on 40-foot containers, providing adaptable and modern setups, equipped with amenities such as reading tables, computers, innovative toys, air conditioning, and an extensive collection of over 2,000 diverse books. The total investment for each library exceeds VND500 million.

As stated by YBA Vice Chairman Le Anh Tu, YBA currently boasts close to 1,000 members and places significant emphasis on volunteer work and community projects. Reflecting on events from five years ago, he recounted their visits to various remote areas, where they observed the challenges and deficiencies faced by children. Many schools lacked libraries and adequate learning resources. Mr. Le Anh Tu expressed that the creation of the container library project resulted from the collective efforts and contributions of numerous young entrepreneurs.

Over 29 years of establishment and growth, the YBA community center has become a focal point, particularly in elevating the role of young entrepreneurs in the community. According to Mr. Pham Phu Truong, YBA Chairman, young entrepreneurs have dynamically embraced innovation, creativity, and knowledge updates from the YBA communal home. They have been pioneers in seizing opportunities and adapting to the economic conditions of the new integration phase. This, in turn, has cultivated and fueled entrepreneurial spirit, motivating young entrepreneurs to embark on ventures and successfully build innovative business models.

In its 29 years of operation, YBA has undertaken over 300 collective community initiatives, contributing nearly VND200 billion to charitable activities in Ho Chi Minh City and various provinces. Some standout programs that have made a lasting impact include "Sharing with Children," "Saigon Rhythm," "Zero-Dong Meals," oxygen transportation, ambulance donations, essential item contributions to frontline pandemic workers, and collaborative efforts with the SGGP newspaper for the inspirational art program "Vietnam Stronger."

By Hong Hai – Translated by Bao Nghi