Expressway sections through South Central region speed up for completion

After more than 900 days of intense construction, numerous contract packages on the North–South Expressway sections passing through Vietnam’s South Central region are entering the final steps for completion.

Several projects and components have proactively registered for early completion, aiming to open to traffic on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19, 1945 – August 19, 2025).

Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper‘s reporters were present at the sites of the component projects along the eastern North–South Expressway passing through the provinces of Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Dak Lak to capture the hustle and bustle working atmosphere.

At the Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh expressway project with the total length of 61.7 kilometers, running through provinces of Gia Lai and Dak Lak, hundreds of construction works are being performed on-site across a variety of complex terrains, especially in the mountainous Cu Mong Pass area.

In the hilly section of Quy Nhon Tay Ward in Gia Lai Province, workers and engineers from Vietnam National Coal and Mineral Industrial Group are using industrial explosives to break rock, saving both labor and time.

Similarly, at the construction site of the 88- kilometer long Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon section, the contractor Deo Ca Group and its consortium are working day and night to make up for delays. This project involves a massive workload and unique technical demands, including the construction of three mountain tunnels totaling over 4,500 meters in length.

Late-night construction efforts on the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon expressway project (Photo: Xuan Huyen)

At the Package XL1, section through Dinh Cuong Commune, Quang Ngai Province, work teams are operating with three shifts, four crews, working during day and night.

During night shifts alone, the contractor regularly deploys 11 active teams, nearly 1,000 workers and engineers, and around 400 pieces of modern machinery and equipment.

On the 70-kilometer-long Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon section, asphalt paving process is nearly completed along with other works being on final steps, including guardrails, median strips, signage, lighting, and roadside finishing.

It is expected that the seven-kilometer-long package 12XL would be completed and open for traffic on August 19.

Representative of the Project Management Unit 85 Nguyen Van Hung shared that although construction faced significant challenges related to site clearance and material supply, close support from the former Binh Dinh Province (now Gia Lai Province) helped resolve obstacles as scheduled.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong