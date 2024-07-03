Community guard teams promise enhanced local protection in HCMC

Following the official launch of the Community Guard Teams (CGTs) on July 1st, members of these teams in HCMC expressed their enthusiasm to contribute to maintaining local security and order.

The CGT of Nguyen Thai Binh Ward in District 1 are readying themselves for their patrol shift (Photo: SGGP)



Local CGTs are formed by combining part-time commune/ward police officers, neighborhood security guards, and militia members into organized teams operating at the neighborhood and hamlet levels. These teams are established on a voluntary basis to support commune- or ward-level police forces in ensuring local security and order.

Their main responsibilities are to monitor the local security situation; promote community involvement in national security protection; implement fire prevention, firefighting, and rescue activities; educate law violators residing in the area; and patrol to ensure social security and traffic safety.

Ly Nhon Thanh, member of the CGT team in Nguyen Thai Binh Ward of District 1 expressed his eagerness being a part of this useful team. His duty is to patrol the assigned area each day to timely detect and stop incidents that disrupt public security. He believes that thanks to a more formal and consistent structure, as well as suitable equipment, these teams are going to effectively contribute to maintaining local security and order.

With 14 years’ experience as a neighborhood security guard and 17 years’ experience as a militia member, Vo Tran Phong, member of the CGT team in neighborhood No.6 of Ben Nghe Ward in District 1, said that formerly he was given a financial support of VND2 million (US$79) per month. Now with his new position, he can receive at least VND6 million ($236) a month, together with overtime wage for working at night shifts or holidays and festivals.

The vast majority of CGT members used to work in the armed force, making them extremely confident to fulfill their current assigned tasks of keeping order in their area. In addition, receiving orders directly from the commune- or ward-level police facilitates their work and enables them to perform their duties more effectively. The feeling of being trusted and useful in life even at old age also boosts their willingness to join in these teams.

The Thu Duc City Police Division stated that due to the large and densely populated area, the Division is collaborating with local authorities to recruit additional CGT members. Once this force is fully staffed and equipped, it will provide significant support to the regular police in ensuring local security.

Director Le Hong Nam of the HCMC Department of Public Security commented that local CGT teams have created an important legal basis via unifying forces and positions with similar functions, tasks, organization and activities. The tasks of the force participating in protecting security and order at the grassroots level are consistent and unified to focus resources and facilities to ensure that this force operates better.

On July 2, the HCMC Public Security Department posted job vacancy announcements for positions in Community Guard Teams. In addition to the general requirements, priority will be given to applicants who have served in the police, military, or part-time commune police forces, or have participated in CGTs, or are members of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

HCMC has formed several CGTs with about 15,000 members. According to the project of the HCMC People’s Council, there are 4,861 such CTGs with 8,334 members. Eligibility requirements to join in a CGT: Citizens between the ages of 18 and 70; those over 70 years old will be considered and decided by the Chairman of the People's Committee of the commune or ward level.

Have a clear background, not be prosecuted for criminal liability or be serving a criminal sentence or administrative penalty.

Have a high school diploma or have completed a lower secondary education program.

Have been permanently or temporarily residing for at least one year and regularly living in the place where they apply to join.

Be in good health according to regulations.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam