Blood donation campaign receives great support even during Tet

The National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion informed that during the 7 days of the Tet holiday, over 1,600 people donated blood and platelets.



Accordingly, from February 8-14 (the 29th of the last lunar month of the previous year to the 5th of the New Lunar Year), there were 230 people each day participating in the blood donation campaign, which is much more than previous years.

Head of the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion Nguyen Ha Thanh shared that the awareness and volunteering spirit of the community are increasingly higher. They have eagerly chosen this meaningful action to begin their lunar new year. Many of them have booked a slot of blood donation even on the New Year Day.

Before this, at the end of January, the National Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion started this important campaign when the blood reserves showed a serious drop, with an estimated shortage of about 10,000 blood units.

Only one week after the launch of this campaign, thanks to the cooperation between the press the community, a large number of suitable people came to blood centers to donate both blood and platelets, effectively contributing to addressing this shortage, especially for the Tet holiday.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Vien Hong