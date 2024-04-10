Nearly 1,000 blood units collected in National Voluntary Blood Donation Day

The Steering Committee for Voluntary Blood Donation in Ho Chi Minh City collaborated with the People's Committee of Binh Thanh District yesterday to launch the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day in 2024.

People donate blood to respond to the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day in 2024.

With the message “Donate Blood - Save Lives”, the event aimed to raise awareness among officials, civil servants, employees and people regarding the purpose and significance of blood donation in saving lives.

Attending and speaking at the launching ceremony, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Duong Anh Duc called for government, departments, officials, Red Cross Society members, volunteers and residents to continue to give blood through the voluntary blood donation campaign as giving hope for many patients in need of blood transfusions.

Right after the launching ceremony, more than 150 units of blood were collected at the collection point in Binh Thanh District. Additionally, it is expected that the whole city will receive 800 to 1,000 units of blood on April 9.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong