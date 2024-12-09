Commencing airlines eligible for 50 percent reduction in service fees

New airlines enjoy a 50 percent discount on service fees, helping them launch their operations more cost-effectively.

Commencing airlines are eligible for a 50 percent reduction in service fees

The Ministry of Transport has issued Circular 44/2024/TT-BGTVT, which details a new framework for domestic air and aviation service pricing. This circular includes provisions for significant fee reductions for airlines on take-off, landing, and flight operations beginning in the year 2025.

Specifically, for Vietnamese airlines entering the market for the first time, the price applied is 50 percent of the service price set by the Ministry of Transport, within 36 months from the date of commencement of operation.

Airlines that conduct regular international flights to and from Vietnam during a period when no other airlines are in operation for a minimum of 12 months will be subject to a pricing structure. Specifically, these airlines will be charged 90 percent of the service price at Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat, and Da Nang international airports for a duration of 12 months.

Additionally, a price equivalent to 50 percent of the service price will be applied at all other airports for the same 12-month period.

For the initial 36 months of training flights and pilot instruction in Vietnam, the authorities will waive service fees.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan