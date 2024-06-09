Colors of HCMC River Festival

A spectacular light show with 1,100 drones depicting the historical and architectural buildings of HCMC will be held in spaces around Bach Dang Wharf Park, Nguyen Hue walking street, and areas along the Saigon River in the city center in the closing ceremony.
There will be water sports activities such as jetski performances, paragliding, yacht and flyboard shows, and art lighting performances.
In the opening ceremony which took place at Nha Rong (Dragon House) Wharf and Sai Gon Port on the Sai Gon River in District 1 on the evening of May 31, a special outdoor art performance titled “Storytelling River 2 - Legendary Ship” featuring Vietnamese history and culture with the participation of nearly 1,000 professional and amateur artists vowed thousands of audiences.
The 2nd HCMC River Festival included more than 50 cultural, sports, and tourism activities that were held in various areas across the city from May 31 to June 9.
The festival aims to honor the beauty and value of the city’s rivers, pride, and love for the city through a series of diverse activities introducing a harmony between tradition and modernity, towards building the festival into the city’s large-scale annual event to attract domestic and foreign visitors.