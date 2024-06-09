Colors of HCMC River Festival

The 2nd HCMC River Festival promoting the land, people, and cultural identities of Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly is going to be closed today evening.

People are attracted to water sports in District 7, HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

A spectacular light show with 1,100 drones depicting the historical and architectural buildings of HCMC will be held in spaces around Bach Dang Wharf Park, Nguyen Hue walking street, and areas along the Saigon River in the city center in the closing ceremony.

There will be water sports activities such as jetski performances, paragliding, yacht and flyboard shows, and art lighting performances.

A spectacular light show with 1,100 drones depicting the historical and architectural buildings of HCMC will be held in the closing ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

In the opening ceremony which took place at Nha Rong (Dragon House) Wharf and Sai Gon Port on the Sai Gon River in District 1 on the evening of May 31, a special outdoor art performance titled “Storytelling River 2 - Legendary Ship” featuring Vietnamese history and culture with the participation of nearly 1,000 professional and amateur artists vowed thousands of audiences.

The 2nd HCMC River Festival included more than 50 cultural, sports, and tourism activities that were held in various areas across the city from May 31 to June 9.

The festival aims to honor the beauty and value of the city’s rivers, pride, and love for the city through a series of diverse activities introducing a harmony between tradition and modernity, towards building the festival into the city’s large-scale annual event to attract domestic and foreign visitors.

Visitors join folk games in Bach Dang Wharf Park. (Photo: SGGP)

A special outdoor art performance titled “Storytelling River 2 - Legendary Ship” featuring Vietnamese history and culture vows thousands of audiences. (Photo: SGGP)

The HCMC annual largest fruit festival 2024 returns to Suoi Tien Cultural Park in Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

A festival featuring traditional food takes place on Le Loi Street in District 1. (Photo: SGGP)

A paddleboard race on the Saigon River (Photo: SGGP)

A flyboard show in District 7 (Photo: SGGP)

By Hoang Hung, Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh