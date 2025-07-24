Reality TV program highlights patriotism, spirit of serving nation

A reality television program inspiring the spirit of dedication to serving the Fatherland and the people called “Chien Si Qua Cam” (Valiant Soldiers) is set to premiere its first episode at 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, on VTV3 channel.

Major General Le Hong Hiep, Deputy Director of the Department of Political Affairs under the Ministry of Public Security, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: SGGP)

The program is one of the activities marking the 80th founding anniversary of the People’s Public Security Forces (August 19, 1945–2025) and the 20th anniversary of the “All People Protecting National Security” Festival.

The information was announced by the Ministry of Public Security announced at the press conference held at the Reunification Palace in Ho Chi Minh City on the evening of July 23.

The press conference was attended by Major General Le Hong Hiep, Deputy Director of the Department of Political Affairs under the Ministry of Public Security, along with representatives from the Mobile Police Command, Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security, the University of Fire Prevention and Fighting, and various other local agencies. Also present were officers of the People's Public Security Forces and members of the program’s production team.

Directed by the Ministry of Public Security, the “Chien Si Qua Cam” (Valiant Soldiers) program is jointly produced by the Department of Political Affairs and Zeit Media. The show adopts an action-based, role-playing format in which prominent Vietnamese celebrities assume the roles of public security officers. Through immersive experiences, they participate in real-life missions alongside elite units from the mobile police force and the fire prevention and fighting, and rescue force.

At the press conference (Photo SGGP)

Speaking at the press conference, Major General Le Hong Hiep emphasized that the “Chien Si Qua Cam” (Valiant Soldiers) program aims to honor and spread the image of the Vietnamese police officers who are resilient, compassionate, and noble. It is also a heartfelt tribute to the extraordinary contributions of public security officers who have tirelessly defended national security and maintained social order, ensuring peace and happiness for the people.

Each frame, each story captured in the series, stands as a living testament to the unwavering spirit of self-sacrifice for the nation and devoted service to the people. It will ignite a deep sense of national pride and powerful inspiration, especially among younger generations.

The program brings together a lineup of popular artists beloved by the younger generation, including comedians Tien Luat, Le Duong Bao Lam, and Long Hat Nhai; actor Kieu Minh Tuan; MC Thanh Trung; singers Ngo Kien Huy, Neko Le, Quoc Thien, and MONO; musician and singer Phan Manh Quynh; rapper Binz; and Mister Tourism World 2025, Hung Nguyen.

Popular artists participate in the program. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Tuan—Translated by Kim Khanh