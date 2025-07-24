Culture/art

Vietnamese chefs secure top prize at International Pastry Competition

Vietnamese chefs have taken home the top prize at an international pastry competition, showcasing their exceptional talent and skill on the global stage.

The Saigon Professional Chefs Association declared yesterday that the Vietnamese culinary team emerged victorious at the Battle of The Pastry & Bakery 2025, securing the overall championship title by surpassing over 400 competitors from many countries and territories.

Members of the Vietnamese culinary team are happy at the competition

The Battle of The Pastry & Bakery 2025 is a prestigious annual event organized by the Penang Chefs Association in Malaysia. This year's competition attracted over 400 chefs from nations and territories such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, China, South Korea, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Participants competed in categories including artistic wedding cakes, chilled cakes, artistic bread shaping, chocolate sculpting, and sugar decoration.

After three intense days of competition, the Vietnamese team—comprising 15 chefs from Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and beyond—achieved remarkable success: 16 gold medals, 5 silver medals, 11 bronze medals and 2 prestigious trophies including the coveted overall championship cup.

Notably, Chef Duong Minh Tri secured three individual Gold Medals and was honored as 'Best Chef of the Competition'.

Vice President Nguyen Thi Khanh of the Vietnam Tourism Association said that the chefs’ achievements represent not only a victory for the baking profession but also a contribution to elevating the image and stature of Vietnamese cuisine in the region.

