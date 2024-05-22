HCMC’s Southern Fruit Festival 2024 to take place next week

The HCMC annual largest fruit festival 2024 will return to Suoi Tien Cultural Park in Thu Duc City on June 1- August 31.

At the press conference of the 2024 HCMC Southern Fruit Festival held in HCMC on May 21 (Photo: SGGP)

This year’s event themed “Happy Farming Journey” features a series of activities calling for the spirit of solidarity, joining hands to protect and take action for a green, clean, and healthy environment.

The event will have various activities including an exhibition of unique fruits from countries around the world that are planted in Suoi Tien Farm, a fruit market, a food fair, a delicious fruit contest, carving art with fruit and vegetables, and art performances.

The fruit show aims to present a diversity of fruits in the regions nationwide and honor achievements in the agriculture industry and fruit growers.

Notably, visitors will have the opportunity to purchase fruits at discounted prices and free admission for children under 1.4m, and a 50-percent discount on the full price of the ticket for students with certificates of merit for their excellent academic performance.

The event is organized by the Suoi Tien Culture Tourism Joint Stock Company, the Union of Friendship Organizations of HCMC, the HCMC Department of Tourism, the People’s Committee of Thu Duc City, and relevant departments.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh