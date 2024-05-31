Country’s beauty queens serve as media ambassadors for HCMC River Festival 2024

The country’s beauty queens will particiate in the 2nd HCMC River Festival as media ambassadors to promote the culture and tourism of the southern metropolis to visitors.

Beauty queens and Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa (3rd, R) at the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

The event’s media ambassadors, including Miss Universe 2022 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau, Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Bui Thi Xuan Hanh, 2nd runner-up in Miss Supranational 2022 Nguyen Huynh Kim Duyen, runner-up in Miss Cosmo Vietnam 2023 Hoang Thi Nhung, and Miss Universe Vietnam 2022's second runner-up Huynh Pham Thuy Tien will take part in a wide range of cultural, entertainment, culinary, and sports events, experiential activities, shopping promotional programs, and others which will be held throughout the city during the festival.

The 2nd HCMC River Festival under the theme “Legendary Ship” promoting the land, people, and cultural identities of Vietnam in general and HCMC particularly will be held in various areas across the city from May 31 to June 9, including Nha Rong-Khanh Hoi Wharf, Bach Dang Park Wharf, Nhieu Loc – Thi Nghe canal, a marina at Lan Anh villa area in Thu Duc City, Ngoi Sao Viet (Saigon South Marina Club) in District 7, Ben Binh Dong pier in District 8, Suoi Tien Cultural Tourist Area in Thu Duc City and other places.

Miss Universe 2022 Nguyen Thi Ngoc Chau speaks at the press conference (Photo: SGGP)

Beauty queens serve as media ambassadors for HCMC River Festival 2024

A highlight of the festival is a special outdoor art performance titled “Storytelling River 2 - Legendary Ship” featuring Vietnamese history and culture will take place at Nha Rong (Dragon House) Wharf and Sai Gon Port on the Sai Gon River in District 1 with the participation of nearly 1,000 professional and amateur artists. It is expected to attract more than 9,000 people. The performance will be broadcast live on the VTV1 channel.

The festival includes more than 50 cultural, sports, and tourism activities, such as jetski performances, paragliding and yacht shows, floating fruit markets, a food fair, music performances, folk games, and other exciting activities to attract domestic and foreign visitors.

Not only promoting tourism and building the city's brand, but the 2nd HCMC River Festival also enhances connection with provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta and the Southeast region, aiming to develop the festival into an event for the Southern region.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh