Council established to appraise, classify films on cyberspace

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has just issued Decision No. 2559/QD-BVHTTDL, establishing the Council for Appraisal and Classification of Films on Cyberspace for the 2025-2027 term.

This Council's primary function is to advise and support the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism in appraising and classifying films widely distributed on cyberspace, in strict adherence to legal regulations.

The establishment of the Council is based on Circular No. 11/2023/TT-BVHTTDL, which stipulates the organization and activities of film appraisal and classification councils. It also comes at the request of the Director of the Cinema Department under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Under this circular, the Council is tasked with appraising the content of films on cyberspace to determine the appropriate classification level based on viewer age. This will be guided by criteria such as violence, sex, drugs, horror elements, language, deviant behavior, and other sensitive content.

Additionally, the Council is responsible for identifying and proposing the appropriate display format for classification levels, along with suitable warnings for each work. This ensures viewers have access to complete information before choosing content.

The Council will also evaluate and recommend actions for films that show signs of violating legal provisions. Furthermore, it will provide input and propose improvements to mechanisms and policies related to film classification and distribution in the digital environment.

Operating on a collective principle, the Council discharges its duties via direct meetings or by requesting written submissions.

By Mai An - Translated By Anh Quan