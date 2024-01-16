Classic concert raising money for unfortunate children to be held in HCMC

A classic concert raising money to support unfortunate children of ethnic minorities will be held at the HCMC Conservatory of Music on January 21.

The “Forest Harmony” event entitled “Gift Trees to Forests” co-organized by the Saigon Classical Music Group and Joy Foundation is part of the “Million Seeds” project.

The concert will present to music lovers compositions, including Fajar dan Senja by Ken Steven, “Spring” for Flute and Piano by Herman Beeftink; Frühlingsstimmen”, Op. 410 by Johann Strauss II; Drei Romanzen Op. 94 No. 1: Nicht schnell by Robert Schumann; Songs Without Words Op. 62 No. 6: Frühlingslied by Felix Mendelssohn; Fruhlingsglaube” D. 686 Op. 20, No. 2 by Franz Schubert; Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 5 in F major, Op. 24 by Ludwig van Beethoven.

There will be also Cinema Paradiso by Ennio Morricone and Arr. Pongpat Pongradit; 17 Polish Songs, Op. 74 No. 2, Wiosna by Frederic Chopin, Les 4 Point Cardinaux Op. 139 (Nord, Sud, Est, Quest) by Francis Kleynjans; Andante Con Moto in E Minor, K 72 by Ferruccio Busoni; Ariettes oubliées: 5. Green (Aquarelle) by Claude Debussy; Le violette by Alessandro Scarlatti; Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: I. Morgenstemning, No. 2, Op. 55, IV. Solveigs, No. 1, Op. 46: IV: I Dovregubbens hall by Edvarg Grieg,

The musical works will be performed by artists, such as Pham Thi Thu Thao, Le Pham My Dung, Nguyen Cong Danh, Nguyen Thuy Yen, and Saigon Chor.

The JOY Foundation has mainly implemented projects on the provision of clean water, afforestation, and reforestation. Of these, the “Bringing to Villages” project was launched last September but received a lot of responses. Starting on September 5, the project themed “Bringing to Villages” aimed to collect 1,000 – 2,000 books for children in remote villages.

The Saigon Classical Music Group was established in 2005 in HCMC with the main aim of providing unique aesthetic pleasure to the public through accessible, qualified classical music concerts, through a diversifying performance repertoire delivered in unique, well-organized events. The group strives to connect the classical music community, support new musical talents as well as raise public awareness and appreciation of classical music in daily life.

The “Million Seeds” project was an initiative started by two students in grades 7 and 11 of the Dinh Thien Ly High School in HCMC to revive empty balconies. During phase 1, the project aims to distribute one million seeds to individuals and households within six months. The trees will be planted each phase, thereby igniting a passion for tree planting in everyone, especially children who will have an opportunity to experience planting and caring for trees. This project is expected to not only create beautiful urban areas but also bring a green living environment and connect people.

