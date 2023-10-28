Bringing books to underprivileged children in remote villages

Founder of the JOY Foundation (Journey of Youth Foundation) Nguyen Sieu Hanh, 36, has implemented many charity projects and activities for the community for more than 14 years.

He recently offered over 5,000 books to children in the Krong Pa District of the central highlands province of Gia Lai.

Practical activities

Starting on September 5, the project themed “Bringing to villages” aimed to collect 1,000 – 2,000 books for children in remote villages. However, the organization board received more than 5,000 publications.

The JOY Foundation has mainly implemented projects on the provision of clean water, afforestation and reforestation. The “Bringing to villages” project was launched in September this year but received a lot of responses that exceeded the organizer’s expectations, Hanh said.

This year's Mid-Autumn Festival, Hanh and JOY Foundation’s members brought books to children in the Dat Bang Commune of Krong Pa District in Gia Lai Province. In addition, the fund also presented books to schools in the district. Members of the JOY foundation and volunteers organized the Mid-Autumn Festival and handed over hundreds of gifts to kids.

Among over 5,000 books collected from individuals and organizations, Hanh and members of the JOY foundation focus on choosing books on the environment to give instructions for eco-friendly lifestyles to residents and children. In addition, the fund also bought textbooks and comics to create favorable conditions for children to study and enjoy leisure time after class.

Tran Quoc Bao, 22, a student of the Van Lang University and a volunteer of the JOY Foundation said that “Bringing to villages” is a practical project. Children in remote areas still face many difficulties. The JOY Foundation serves as a bridge to help underprivileged kids go to school and gain more knowledge about the environment.

He wants to participate in these activities to get more valuable experiences and make his life more meaningful.

Things people do will create hope

Nguyen Sieu Hanh shared that he has been influenced by reading which helps him to get a foundation of knowledge and encourages him to do meaningful things contributing to the community. The establishment of bookcases in every village will support schools and local authorities to develop a sustainable community.

The “Bringing to villages” will be a long-term project that will be simultaneously carried out along with “Clean water for mountainous areas” and “Forest garden” projects.

Every village with “Clean water for mountainous areas” and “Forest garden” projects will have a bookshelf that is placed at schools or classes.

The establishment of a bookcase is not a solution but a small piece of educating children and the community about a friendly and sustainable environment, Hanh said.

Books might be not a leading priority for poor people who are facing many difficulties and challenges in life. Therefore, the JOY Foundation hoped that schools and teachers would join hands with the fund to foster reading habits among children and the community effectively. Things people do will create hope, Hanh added.