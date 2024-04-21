Culture/art

Ha Tinh's festival recognized as National Intangible Cultural Heritage

SGGPO

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism recognized the annual fishing praying festival held in Cam Lam Village in Xuan Lien Commune, Ha Tinh province’s Nghi Xuan District as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

At the ceremony to receive the recognition of the Fishing Praying Festival in Cam Lam Village as a national intangible cultural heritage (Photo: SGGP)

The People's Committee of Xuan Lien Commune on April 21 organized a ceremony to receive the recognition of the fishing praying festival in Cam Lam Village as a national intangible cultural heritage.

The hundred-year-old annual festival is celebrated on the fifth day of the first month on the Lunar Calendar at Dong Hai Temple in Lam Hai Hoa Village, Xuan Lien Commune.

The event includes various rituals to pray for good seas, happiness, and prosperity, and festive activities, such as performances of traditional music, a boat race, and folk games.

A procession Fishing Praying Festival in Cam Lam Village (Photo: SGGP)
By Duong Quang – Translatec by Kim Khanh

