Art performance, exhibitions highlight Dien Bien Phu Victory

A special art performance marking the 70th anniversary of Dien Bien Phu Victory was held at the Square of May 7 in Dien Bien Phu City in the northern province of Dien Bien on May 6.

The 90-minute program features the connectivity between the past, present, and future, reviving the fierce atmosphere of the Dien Bien Phu battle and showcasing the campaign’s glorious victory. It also aims to pay tribute to heroic martyrs and people credited with revolutionary service.

Many artists namely People’s Artists Tran Hieu, Quang Tho, and Minh Duc, and singers including Tung Duong, Duong Hoang Yen, Vu Thang Loi, Truong Linh, Dao To Loan, and others will participate in the event.

The special art performance will be broadcast live on VTV1 channel on May 6 evening.

On this occasion, a photo exhibition of Dien Bien Phu in the past and present will be held in HCMC Book Street on May 4-8 by the HCMC Photography Association. Around 100 exhibits depict the changes in Dien Bien Phu over the past time, honor historical, cultural, and human values in the area, and present historical moments of the Dien Bien Phu campaign to local and foreign visitors.

On May 6-15, another display featuring photos, documents, and items honoring and expressing gratitude to the armed forces and people for their great contribution to the Dien Bien Phu Victory will take place in HCMC Book Street. The event is co-organized by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications, and the HCMC Book Street.

By Mai An, Quynh Yen – Translated by Kim Khanh