Horse riders compete in final round of the 2024 Shanrila Muong Lo horse race

Horse riders were competing with each other in the final round of the 2024 Shanrila Muong Lo horse racing tournament taking place today in Nghia Lo Town of the Northern Province of Yen Bai.

This horse racing tournament has 64 jockeys from five provinces including Dien Bien, Lao Cai, Tuyen Quang, Son La, and Yen Bai.

The unique feature of this race is that jockeys didn’t use saddles or stirrups like professional racing horses but ridding reins to control the horses.

This is the second time in 2024 that the horse race in Yen Bai has been held. Thus, horse races are currently held in Nghia Lo Town of Yen Bai and Bac Ha Town of Lao Cai in the North. In the Central region, a horse racing festival at Thi Thung hill in Phu Yen Province. There is also a horse fighting festival in Ha Giang Province.

By Van Phuc – Translated by Anh Quan